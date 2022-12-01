Gladys M. Loging, age 94 of New Lisbon, WI. passed away on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (208 Allen Rd) in New Lisbon, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Jason Zuehlke presiding. Burial will be in the Hustler Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com