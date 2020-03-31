Duane Earl Locken 74 of rural New Lisbon passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 with his family at his side.

Duane was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on November 16, 1945. His parents were Earl D. Locken and Ruby Lee Pladsen of Isabel, South Dakota. He was later joined by siblings Gerald, Robert, Barbara (Campell), Dale and Joan (Wanke). Duane attended mechanics schooling before joining the US Air Force. He ended his Air Force service in Wisconsin.

There he met and married Ruth Poulda. After their marriage they moved to Chicago where Duane attended Devry Tech attaining a degree in Electronic engineering. To their union two sons were born Lance and Troy.

Duane was a UPS package car driver for nearly 30 years at the Lake Delton Center. After retiring he worked part time at Rudig Jensen.

Over the years many visits were made to South Dakota to visit parents and relatives. He loved joining family for the spring branding and fall roundup at his sister’s farm.

For many years he belonged to the Badger Horse Show Association and Little Britches Rodeo of Wisconsin. He was always happy to climb into a saddle. Duane was also a private pilot owning his own plane for several years.

Duane is survived by his loving wife Ruth, sons Lance (Anna), Troy (Angela), grandchildren Dakota (Kassandra), Chance (Whitney), Sorel (Sam) Teumer, Tyler, Austin, great grandchildren Wyatt, Madeline, and Isabelle Locken, Oakley and Sage Teumer.

He is further survived by his sisters Barbara Campbell, Joan Wanke (Kenny), and brother Dale (Susan) Locken and Sister in-laws Inez Locken and Lila Locken, and many nieces and nephews, an aunt and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Earl D. and Ruby Lee Locken and his brothers Gerald and Robert.

A private family Visitation will be held at the funeral home, followed by a service at the Mauston Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

