Carolee Linenberg, 89, of Tomah died Monday, June 12, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 11:00 A.M at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor David Dahl will officiate. Burial will be in the Greenfield Cemetery, Tunnel City.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, June 16, from 4:00 P.M- 7:00 P.M at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home and again at 10:00 A.M at the church until the time of service.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Online condolences can be offered by visiting. www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com