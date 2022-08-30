Betty J. Lichty, age 89, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at her home.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in

Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Mark Stevens will officiate. Interment will be at the Quincy Cemetery,

Town of Quincy, Adams County Wisconsin. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at

Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.