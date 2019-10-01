Alan Ray Leopold passed away peacefully at 80 years old on December 17th, 2022, at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo, WI. He was the youngest of 2 children born on December 4th, 1942, to Raymond and Elaine Leopold, Oshkosh.



He was raised by his beloved grandparents, Erwin and Eleanor Leopold of Milwaukee and graduated from Custer High School in 1960. He worked as a stocker for Kerman’s Warehouse, grinder at Ingersol, vehicle inspector at Chrysler, nurse’s aide at the Veterans Hospital in Tomah, and a grinder/electro-polisher at Walker Stainless.



Alan has had many friends over the years. Anyone who met him would say he had a kind soul and a big heart. He enjoyed helping others with any chore. Whether he was helping a neighbor prune their trees or helping a family member build an addition, Al never wanted payment, only a hot cup of coffee and the satisfaction of helping others. He also had many hobbies, he enjoyed fishing (ole school) with a cane pole, gardening, and puttering around in the yard.



Grandpa Al loved his grandchildren. He was a teacher at heart. Teaching all his grandchildren to have a good work ethic, manners, and respect for others. He will truly be missed, but never forgotten. His love for life was contagious.



He served on the cemetery committee at Fountain Lutheran Church where he was a faithful member for many years. He also volunteered as an usher, enjoyed helping with spring cleanup in the cemetery, and serving at the annual Lutefisk dinner.



During his four years at St. Clare Meadows, he made many friends and was known for his kindness. As a former nurse’s aide, he had the utmost respect for all of the employees in their various roles and was quick to thank them and show his appreciation. We truly appreciate the staff and everything they did to make him feel at home and loved.



Alan is survived by his wife, Carol, daughter Leanne (Harry) Lutz of Baraboo, son Alan (Beth) Leopold of Baraboo, son Christopher (Christine) Leopold of New Lisbon and 4 grandsons; Jacob Lutz of Mauston, Jonathan (Alyssa) Leopold of Reedsburg, Joseph Leopold of Fond du Lac and Noah Leopold of New Lisbon and 2 granddaughters; Caron (Aaron) King of Baraboo and Emma Leopold of Oxford and several great-grandchildren.



Alan was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, beloved sister, Sue (Byron) Crofoot, and two grandsons; Alan David Leopold, Owen Smith Leopold and nephew, Craig Coleman.



There will be a Celebration of Life at the Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon on Thursday, December 22nd from 2:00pm until 6:00pm. A private family burial will take place at Fountain Lutheran Cemetery in Kendall, WI. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com