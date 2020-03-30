David Alan Lenten, age 65, of Marshfield, Wisconsin died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Rib Lake Health Services in Rib Lake, Wisconsin.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

David was born November 02, 1954 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Richard Walter and Nancy Lee (Ball) Lenten. He married Marjorie Ann Zentner on April 23, 1988 in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

David enjoyed golfing and fishing.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie; father, Richard; mother, Nancy; and brother, Brian.

David is survived by his son Johnathan and his wife Sarah and their children Nathan and Samuel; brother, Rick; and sisters: Lenore and Kathy. He is also survived by his in-laws: Laurie, Jim, and Jack and Mary..

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family.