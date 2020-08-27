Edward “Eddie” R. Lee, age 26, passed away unexpectedly on August 18th,2020.

Eddie was born in Baraboo, Wisconsin on October 30th, 1993 to Dorothy Gum and Arthur Lee.

Eddie started school in Wisconsin Dells, WI. In 2nd grade, his family relocated to the Adams Friendship area where Eddie attended school and graduated with the class of 2012. Eddie was very active in school. He played football and was also in cheerleading & powerlifting.

Eddie enjoyed fishing, camping, cookouts, working on cars, video games, and playing with stepchildren Ethan & Scarlett. But most of all Eddie loved spending time with his family.

Eddie is survived by his father, Arthur Lee of Friendship Wisconsin; fiancé, Raelean Zaleski; step-children Ethan & Scarlett; sisters, Misty (Kevin) May Baraboo, Wisconsin; Brandy (Mike) Georgeson of Friendship; Carmen Draves of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin; Cindy Best (Mike) of Wisconsin Rapids; Tina Lee of Beloit, Wisconsin; brothers, Derek Gomez of Glen Cove, New York; Bryan Lee of Muskegon, Michigan, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Eddie was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Gum, grandmother, Patricia Georgeson; grandfather, Robert “Bud” Georgeson, and many other loving family members.

Eddie will be missed by so many.

A Celebration of life will be September 13, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at the Easton White Creek Lions Park, Cty. Hwy H, in Adams, WI. All are welcome, we just ask that you please bring a mask.