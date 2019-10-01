Lawrence “Larry” Ledvina Sr., a man of faith and a master with his hands, was called home to the Lord on February 7, 2024, at the age of 81. Larry was born on August 17, 1942, in Marshfield, WI and raised on a farm in Butternut, WI. He was the son of Joseph and Anna (Kadrlik) Ledvina. Larry was a true son of the soil; he carried the lessons of the land with him through every endeavor. He understood the value of planting seeds not just in the earth but in the hearts of those he met. His life was a testament to the beauty of simplicity, the strength of conviction, the sanctity of hard work and the power of living a faith-filled existence.

Larry graduated from Mercer High School with the kind of knowledge that comes not only from books but also from the lessons of life. After his schooling, he felt the call of duty and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, a testament to his unwavering patriotism and strength of character. Upon returning from service he moved to Tomahawk WI. It was there that he met and married the farmer’s daughter Kathleen Massa on March 20, 1971. Larry’s industrious spirit led him to Necedah, WI, where he became a cornerstone of the community as a co-owner of E+L Builders. His hands, skilled from years of craftsmanship, shaped not only the wood and nails of the homes he built but also the lives of those who dwelled within them. Larry was more than a carpenter; he was a creator of safe havens, a mechanic of dreams, and a veteran of creating foundations both literal and figurative.

Larry is survived by his daughters Anna (Mark Helming) Ledvina of Warrens WI, Agnes Kersey of Kings Bay GA, his sons Matthew Ledvina of Necedah, Luke (Tracy) Ledvina of Tomah WI, Nicholas Ledvina, Anthony (Kate) Ledvina, Joe Ledvina of, Ivan Ledvina, Larry Jr. Ledvina, Lloyd Ledvina; all of Necedah and 12 grandchildren. He is further survived by his sisters Ann Brady of West Allis WI, Veronica Grunert of Green Bay WI, Margaret (Wayne) Boness of Park Falls, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother-in-law, his wife Kathleen, son Max, five brothers John (Elizabeth), Joseph (Lessie), Louis (Lois), Lloyd, Ed (Eileen), and two sisters, Agnes Ledvina and Julia (Al) Cordova.

With the passing of Larry, the world has lost a beacon of light, a man whose hands were rarely still, whose heart was always open, and whose faith was unshakeable. Though we mourn his loss, we also celebrate a life that was a shining example of the goodness that one person can bring into the world. He was a man who found solace in the quiet of the hunt, the camaraderie of a game of pool. His was a life lived in service to others, always with a tool in hand and a prayer in his heart.

His memory will be carried on in the laughter of his children and grandchildren, and the quiet dignity of a life dedicated to service.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday, February 18, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 19, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church (N11190 17th Ave) in Necedah WI with a visitation at the church on Monday from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Father Kenneth Dean presiding. Burial with military honors will take place in the Queen of Holy Rosary Mediatrix of Peace Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com