Our beloved Rosemary Fredricka Leake passed away on June 16th, 2024, in her home at the age of 97. Rosemary was born February 24th, 1927, in Ironton, WI. She lived in Brooklyn, WI and moved to Oxford, WI in 1987 where she lived her long and fulfilled life.

Rosemary enjoyed spending time at church, with her family and friends, and with her flowers and garden. She was always complimented on her garden and because of her “green thumb”, she has many beautiful flowers in her yard. Rosemary enjoyed feeding the birds and watching them come to her feeders throughout her yard. Rosemary also enjoyed sharing her knowledge and life experiences with everyone that came to visit.

Rosemary is survived by her daughters Carolyn Rhinehart, Rosalie (Micheal) Bredeck, Sandra Klinge, Debra Ledbetter, Barbara Dreger and son Dale (Debbie) Leake. At Rosemarys last count she is survived by 54 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and great- great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings Jerry (Violet) Sass, Clarence (Sharon) Sass, Betty Langenfeld, and Bonnie (John) Berndt.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, daughters Donna and June, son Roger, grandson Daniel, great-granddaughter Letty; Husbands Donald and Arther; siblings Fred (Shirley) Sass, John (Yvonne) Sass, Bertha (Marvin) Klitzke, Luella Klitzke, Rosella Sass, Mary Ann Sass, Laurence Sass, Anna Marie Madden, and many aunts and uncles and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father David Bruener will officiate. Interment will be at the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Town of New Chester, Adams County, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

A luncheon will follow at the Grand Marsh Community Center.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.