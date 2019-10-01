Ronald K. Lawrence Sr., age 86, of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Our Town Tomah Assisted Living.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 19, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Camp Douglas, WI. Pastor Shane Haynes will officiate. A luncheon will be held immediately following the funeral service at the church. Burial with full military honors will be held in the Mount Vernon Cemetery, Tomah, Wisconsin. Family and friends are invited for a visitation on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.