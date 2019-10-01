Alois Mike Laskowski, age 87, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away Friday, November 12, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Interment will be at the South Arkdale Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church.

Al was born February 3, 1934 in Thorp, Wisconsin to Anton and Frances (Matera) Laskowski. He served in the Army (from 1951-1954) and was a veteran of the Korean War. Al married Kathy Trewyn on January 9, 1960. The couple was blessed with six children. Alois worked at Sharon Foundry before moving to Beloit in 1964 where he worked for the City of Beloit until his retirement. They then moved to Arkdale – Al then worked for Villa Pines Living Center and the Potato Farms.

Al enjoyed campfires and listening to polka music, especially the Molly B Polka show on Wednesday and Saturday. Al enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and family.

Alois was a member of the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church.

Memorials may be directed in Alois’s memory to the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church.

Alois was preceded in death by his parents: Anton and Frances Laskowski; brothers: Frank, Tony, and Walter; sister, Verna; and son, Anton Laskowski.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Laskowski of Arkdale, WI; Debbie of Alamo, TN; Raymond (Elizabeth) of Albany, KY; Sherry (Harry) McLellan of Friendship, TN; Brenda (Archie) Hayes of Brandon, FL; and Terry (Tamera) of Wisconsin Dells, WI; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson; brother, Leonard (Linda) of Big Flats, WI; sister, Irene; and sisters-in-law Barbara of Burlington, WI and Barbara of Texas.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.