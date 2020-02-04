Marie E. LaQuee, age 65, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital following a courageous battle with pneumonia.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in

Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Interment will be at the Easton Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Marie was born on January 11, 1955, to Hollis and Mona Winchester.

She attended A-F area schools and was in the first Kindergarten class at Castle Rock Grade School.

Marie married her first husband, Charles Robinson on August 26, 1972, in Adams. After their marriage ended

she married Warren LaQuee on July 27, 1991. They enjoyed traveling together and visiting historical Civil War sites. Marie loved shopping, being outside gardening and all things with wings. She enjoyed baking, taking care of her fish and especially spending time with her family. Marie worked at Pizza Hut in the Dells, Potato World, Brakebush and in the bakery and meat dept at Bobs K-Market & Zinke’s. She worked in the bakery department for the last 17 years at A-F County Market. Marie was always a hard worker and when she wasn’t working, she liked being a homebody or traveling while on vacation.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Mayor Warren LaQuee; father, Hollis; mother, Mona (Darrell) Schlafer; brother, Merlin Winchester, and granddaughter, Ashlynn Cavanaugh.

Survivors include her son, Robert (Keisa) Winchester of Virginia; Daughter, Cathy Cavanaugh of Adams; son, Matthew (Angel Raymer) Robinson; grandchildren, Ian Goakey of Sheboygan; Destiny (Julian) Paguio of Texas; Bryanna Cavanaugh of Stevens Point; Trevor (April Duffy) Cavanaugh, Kasey Cavenaugh & Alexis Cavanaugh all of Adams; Robert (Sam Cappadora) Robinson (Sam) of Whitewater; Jana Robinson, Bristol & Cassidy Raymer all of Adams; siblings, Helen (Bill) Falker of Arizona; Bonnie (Larry) Petersen of Arkdale; Harlan (Deb Nelson) of Port Edwards; Laurel Hicks of Tennessee; Penny Winchester of California; Darren (Desi) Schlafer of Arkdale; step-children, Jessica (Brad) Broeley & Josh LaQuee; step-grandchildren, Jenna & Matthew Broeley and her good friend Jessie Pittsley.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.