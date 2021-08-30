Sherryl J. “Sherry” Lankey, age 78 years, of Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the UW Hospital in Madison.

She was born on March 2, 1943 to Edwin and Irene (Peterman) Field in Reedsburg. Sherry grew up in Wonewoc and graduated from the Wonewoc High School and later from the Kenosha School of Beauty.

She was a beautician for many years, operating the Modern Beauty Shop in Wonewoc. Later she became the office manager at the family construction company, J R Roehling & Sons.

Sherryl was united in marriage to Dick Lankey on December 5, 2009 and they made their home in the Town of Woodland, Sauk County.

She was active in community activities and served on the Village Board and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wonewoc. She enjoyed birds and wildlife, working in the yard, rides on the Gator and spending time with the grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Dick Lankey; her son, Josh (Lisa) Roehling; step children, Mark (Jodi) Lankey and Mary (Patrick) Shore; grandchildren, Joseph, Ana, Daniel and Thomas Roehling, Mindy (Toby) Boldon, Austin Shore, Chase Haugh and Justin Haugh; great grandchildren, Ella and Rhett Boldon and MaKenna and Izebell Haugh; brother, Gary “Butch” Field and sister-in-law, Cindy Field.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; brother, Derryl Field; and grandchildren, Lucas Lankey, Nicole Boldon and Brock Haugh.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wonewoc, with Rev. Peter Snyder officiating. Burial will be in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com