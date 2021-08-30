Walter M. Langley, age 90, of Friendship, Wisconsin (formerly of Streamwood, IL) passed away on Friday, August 27th, 2021.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corp and was a man of great faith.

Walter is survived by his loving children, Walter II, Carolyn, Eric, grandchildren, Robert White, Christopher Langley, and Chandler Dungey. Several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara and great granddaughter Samirria White.

No Services.