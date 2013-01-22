A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Bernard John Langland, age 73, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the VFW, 147 Oak Street, Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with a brief service held at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Kevin Meinke officiating. Euchre playing and fellowship meal to follow.

Bernie is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Tim) Mercer; his only grandchild, Samuel Monroe Mercer; brothers, Michael (Kenlyn), Gerold (Barb), and Peter Langland; sisters, Rose Marie (David) Singer, Marilyn Richardson, Cecelia (Dale Schultz) Langland, Nancy (Jack) Erickson; 19 Nieces and Nephews; 29 great nieces and nephews; and 9 great great nieces and nephews.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

608-253-7884