James W. Langer, age 63 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his home.

He was born on February 16, 1957 to August and Beverly (Berndt) Langer in Hillsboro. James was united in marriage to Barbara Lawrence on February 28, 1975 in Viroqua.

Jim lived in the Hillsboro, Wonewoc and Elroy areas. He was a mechanic, carpenter and for many years a care worker at the Sand Ridge Treatment Center in Mauston. He enjoyed collecting guns and coins.

Survivors include his wife, Barb; children, Tammy (Michael) Voltz of Mauston and Bob (Amanda) Langer of Chetek; grandchildren, Steven Hans, Christopher (Samantha) Hans and Cedar Langer; great grandchildren, Vanessa and Violette Hans; and siblings, Ernest Langer, Pamela (Jim) Gunder, Don Langer, Frank Langer, Susan (Larry) Gunder and Laurie Langer.

He was preceded in death by his Parents and brothers, an infant, Bernard Langer, Lee “Skeeter” Langer and David “Augie” Langer.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hillsboro, with Rev. Conrad Prell officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro. Friends may call at the Church on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.

