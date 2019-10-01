Martha Irene Lang, age 85, of Plover, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, February 11, 2024 at River Lodge Assisted Living in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.



A private family visitation is planned at Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Big Flats Cemetery, Big Flats, Wisconsin.



Martha was born July 06, 1938 in Illinois to Lloyd and Irene (King) Starling. Martha loved to travel, often visiting Las Vegas for sights and sounds. She could often be found doting on her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a strong love of all thing’s chickens along with her Tweety Bird and Peaches.



Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Irene Starling; husbands: Lee Alfred Lang and Robert Peterson; and siblings: John, Lloyd, Frank, Ruby, Rose, Dorothy, and Lois.



Survivors include her sister, Virginia; half-sister, Patty; children: Joelene (Lang) Ciesielski (Robert), Fredrick Lang, Donald Lang (Marie), Jeffrey Lang, Douglas Lang, Janice (Lang-Schmidt) Levine and Leo (Lang) Rodgers; 19 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.



Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.