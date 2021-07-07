Alannah Lancaster, 26 died in a single vehicle accident on Saturday evening, July 3. She lost control on gravel, the vehicle rolled. It is believed she died on impact, prior to being ejected from the vehicle.

Alannah attended Mauston schools, graduating after completing the Challenge Academy program. She was a light to others even on her darkest days.

She is preceded in death by her father, Allan and survived by her mother, Tamara, her brother Jordan, her sister Makenna (all of this area), as well as several other siblings, nieces, and nephews.

The family is having an open Celebration of Life service on Sunday, July 11 at 230 in New Lisbon at the Community Center, 110 Welsh Prairie Rd.

She will be missed.