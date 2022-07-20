Marge A. Laack

Marge A. (Noonan) Laack, age 90 years, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston, Wisconsin.

She was born on October 3, 1931 to Clayton and Flossie (Baldon) Naglus.

Marge was united in marriage to Wayne Laack on January 20, 1979.

She worked at Ray-O-Vac and Hankscraft which later became Gerber.

Marge was an excellent baker, loved country western music and bowling. She also loved watching hummingbirds and orioles. She was a great Brewers and Packers fan.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne; children, Diane Noonan, Bill (Cindy) Noonan, John (Diane) Noonan and Mary Ann (Craig) Stuchlik; grandchildren, Robert (Janet) Parker, Tina Hudson, Timothy (Cabrina) Noonan, Nikki (Ryan) Coffey and Daniel Noonan; great grandchildren, Bryant and Jordan Parker, Andrew Hudson, Natalie and Libby Noonan and Grant Coffey; sisters, Wanda and Arlene and brothers, Nick and Dennis.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Noonan; son, Tom Noonan; and parents, Clayton and Flossie Naglus.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy, with Rev. Conrad Prell officiating. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Kendall. Visitation will be at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com