Bryon Richard Kuehling, age 38, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away Monday, March 14, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Funeral service will be 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Mr. Lot Smith will officiate. Visitation will be at Roseberry’s Funeral Home on Thursday, March 24th from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Cremation will follow the traditional service with interment later this summer at the Easton Cemetery.

Bryon was born December 4, 1983 in Milwaukee, WI to Henaga and Irene Maisells. He grew up in Milwaukee, WI, and later moved to Adams, WI, and graduated from AF High School in 2002. Following the passing of his parents, he returned to Milwaukee where he worked as a carpenter with his brother, Derrick.

Bryon enjoyed playing football, dancing, making jokes, and fishing. He was known for his big heart and loved his family.

He was preceded by his parents: Henaga and Irene Maisells; and brother, Derrick.