Kuehling, Derrick Lee Age 38 of Milwaukee
Derrick Lee Kuehling, age 38, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Memorial services will be 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. on Monday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.
Interment will be at the Easton Cemetery at a later date.
Derrick was born June 18, 1981 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Harold and Irene (Maisells) Helton. He grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Derrick married Ginger Nicole Fritz on March 12, 2003 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Derrick worked as a painter in Milwaukee.
Derrick enjoyed spending time with his children.
Survivors:
Wife: Ginger Nicole Kuehling of Friendship, Wisconsin
Son: Derrick “D.J.” Kuehling of Friendship, Wisconsin
Son: Dillon Le’Vay Kuehling of Friendship, Wisconsin
Son: Devin Leo Kuehling of Friendship, Wisconsin
Brother: Bryon Kuehling
Brother: Brandon (Katherine) Maisells
Brother: Shawn Maisells
Brother: Aaron Nelson
Sister Teresa (John) Rowe
Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.
