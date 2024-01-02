Allen Richard Kotlowski passed away on December 28, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer. Allen was born on December 24, 1958 to Jerry and Marcella Kotlowski in Stanley, Wisconsin. Allen’s life started in Chicago, IL until he was in the 8th grade when his family moved to Grand Marsh, WI and that is the same place that Allen made his home until he passed away. In the 8th grade Allen meet the love of his life Sherry, their first date was a roller-skating party, they were married on July 15, 1978 and the rest was history. Allen was blessed with two sons and two grandchildren.

Allen worked for Power Packer, Westfield, WI, Potato World, Grand Marsh WI, Brakebush, Westfield, WI, Roche-Cri Gas, Adams, WI and Adams County Solid Waste, Friendship. Allen retired in 2015 and was able to enjoy his hobbies. Allen loved to hunt, fish, snowmobile, yard work with his John Deere tractor, riding around in his UTV, woodworking, traveling and watching sports (Packers, Cowboys, Brewers). Most of all Allen enjoyed spending time with his family, just showing and teaching them how to do things. Allen was a great handyman and could just about fix anything. If you were not sure who Al was, someone would say the guy that always wears bib overalls and then you would know who he was.

Al’s greatest joy in life was his sons (Scott & Kyle), grandson (Haden) and granddaughter (Nora). Anytime he could spend time with them was such a gift that can never be forgotten.

Al and his three brothers would get together on weekends and help each other with construction projects or yard work at their homes and their children’s homes. This was such a family bonding that was so hard to explain.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 7, 2024 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon. A luncheon will be held at the Grand Marsh Community Center after the Celebration of Life.

Allen was preceded in death by his mother Marcella Kotlowski and his brother Jerome Kotlowski. He is survived by his loving wife, Sherry; sons, Scott (Steph) and Kyle (Nikki): grandchildren, Haden and Nora; father Jerry; brothers Charles, Patrick (Janet); nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.