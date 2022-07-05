Konemann, Clarence “Bud” Edward Age 91 of Lyndon Station
Funeral Services will be held for Clarence “Bud” Edward Konemann, age 91, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin on Saturday, July 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Lyndon Station, with Pastor Alan Boeck officiating. Burial will be at the Lyndon Station Village Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 9 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Conway Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station and again on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00. Military rites will be provided by the Maurice C. Havey V.F.W. Post 5970 of Lyndon Station, WI.
Bud is survived by his wife, Rose, just a few months shy of their 70th anniversary; children, Linda (Dennis Heatley) of Sycamore, IL, Michael (Brenda Wheeler) of Waukesha, WI, Mark (Bonnie Zoellner) of Lyndon Station, WI; sister, Evelyn Rule of Bridgeview, IL; 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and five siblings, brother, Roberts and sisters, Marie, Myrtle, Ruth, Arlene; and grand-daughter, Kayla.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made out to the American Diabetes Association.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made out to the American Diabetes Association.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements.
608-253-7884
