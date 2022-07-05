Funeral Services will be held for Clarence “Bud” Edward Konemann, age 91, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin on Saturday, July 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Lyndon Station, with Pastor Alan Boeck officiating. Burial will be at the Lyndon Station Village Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 9 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Conway Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station and again on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00. Military rites will be provided by the Maurice C. Havey V.F.W. Post 5970 of Lyndon Station, WI.

Bud is survived by his wife, Rose, just a few months shy of their 70th anniversary; children, Linda (Dennis Heatley) of Sycamore, IL, Michael (Brenda Wheeler) of Waukesha, WI, Mark (Bonnie Zoellner) of Lyndon Station, WI; sister, Evelyn Rule of Bridgeview, IL; 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and five siblings, brother, Roberts and sisters, Marie, Myrtle, Ruth, Arlene; and grand-daughter, Kayla.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made out to the American Diabetes Association.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

608-253-7884