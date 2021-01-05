Dennis Anthony Kolba, 85 of Mauston passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Mile Bluff Medical Center.

Dennis was born on June 1, 1935 in Mauston the son of John and Isabella Kolba.

Dennis was united in marriage to Sally Ehlers on August 19, 1961 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

He was a life member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, FFA Alumni. Dennis attended St. Patrick’s Grade School, graduate of Mauston High School and UW Madison 2 year Farm Short Course.

Dennis served for 40 years Town of Lemonweir serving as secretary and Board chairman, ASC Committee, Juneau County Fair Board, Mauston Co-op Creamery, Juneau County Board of Supervisors serving on many committees.

He farmed the home dairy for 60 years, raising cows, steers, sheep, pigs and doing field work. He loved being outside and playing in the dirt.

Dennis enjoyed bowling leagues both Men’s and Couples Leagues. Dennis and family liked to go snowmobiling, camping with the church group and playing cards with sheepshead, and cribbage being his favorites.

Dennis is survived by his wife Sally (nee Ehlers), a brother James (Jerilyn) Kolba, his sons Michael (Laurie) Kolba of Mauston, Matthew (Dawn) Kolba, of Mauston, Mark Kolba of Milwaukee, grandchildren Elizabeth, Edward, Josephine, Hope, Paige, Brandon, great grandchildren : Malachi, Hunter, Mikenna, Mason, Eve, Eli, Xavier, Boden.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick’s Grade School, Mauston in Dennis’s memory.

The family would like to thank Fr. John for being there with us and also the staff of Cottage Care, for being so kind and caring the last few months. He was very happy there.

