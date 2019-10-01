Dawn M. Kokoros-Langer, 44 passed away peacefully on Friday December 11, 2020 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, WI. She was born on August 20, 1976 in Hillsboro, WI to La Vina (Dolly) Jackson and Frank Langer. She was a 1994 graduate of Wonewoc-Center High School. She married Peter Kokoros on April 23rd, 1999 in Mauston, WI. Peter preceded her in death in August of 2014.

Dawn is survived by her parents; her son Nicholas Kokoros, Tomah; sister Lynn Langer, Rochester, MN nephew Brandon Griffith, Apple Valley, MN; Tiffany Schultz (Bryan) Reedsburg, WI, niece River and nephew Ashton; her grandfather Douglas Jackson; mother in law, JoAnn Kokoros, Florida and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Dawn had the ability to reach people in a deep and positive way and touched many lives. Dawn will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her. Dawn “lives” on in those silly stories and jokes. Keep them close to your heart, they are precious, don’t let them evaporate. She will show up in dreams photographs, always remember her as she was because that’s who she was to you and who you were to her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the family at W7491 Graznow Road, Wonewoc, WI 53968

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.