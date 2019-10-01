Ronald Lee Koebernick, 78, of Wilton , died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Mayo Health Center in La Crosse.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, 11:15 A.M. at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Wilton. Pastor Cathleen Morris will officiate. Military honors will be by the Hanson-Stark-Leith-Paeth American Legion Post #508.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 401 Mill Street, Wilton from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M.

Due to Covid-19 if you would like to attend the visitation but are in a high-risk category, you may call the Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Wilton to arrange a time to visit.

Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and respect social distancing according to CDC guidelines. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfh.com

The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Wilton is assisting the family with arrangements.