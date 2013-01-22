Leonard A. Kocinski, age 93, of Friendship, Wisconsin died Monday, February 10, 2020 at Liberty Village in Adams, Wisconsin.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Leonard was born July 29, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois to Max A. and Rose Dorothy (Pozdol) Kocinski. He grew up in Chicago, IL; graduating from Tilden Tech High School in 1944. Leonard served in Army during WWII. After the war, he attended Western State University in Gunnison, Colorado. He then went on to obtain his Bachelor’s Degree at the University of Denver, and later received his Master’s Degree at Colorado College of Liberal Art’s in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Leonard married Betty Guder on November 26, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois. Leonard taught biology and coached both wrestling and football in Colorado and Illinois.

Leonard enjoyed nature, particularly bird watching and wildlife. He also enjoyed golf, taking walks, and fishing.

Leonard was preceded in death by parents: Max A. and Rose Dorothy (Pozdol) Kocinski; wife, Betty; children: Larry, Leonard Jr., Carol Brady; and Cathy Cornwell; brother, Robert; sister, Virginia;

Survivors:

Brother: James (Susan) Kocinski of Friendship, WI

Daughter-in-law: Nancy Corey of Antioch, IL

Daughter-in-law: Roberta Godzala of Minnesota

Former Sister-in-law: Dianne Perry of Friendship, WI

Grandchildren: Nick Kocinski, Chris Kocinski, Adam Kocinski, Kyle Kocinski, Christy Propson, Shawn Brady, Todd Miller, Marty Miller, Ryan Miller, Josie Patrick, Jessie Goodman

Great-Grandchildren: 12

Nephew and Niece: Ron and Debbie Pett

Nephew and Niece: Rob and Maily Kocinski

Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Dog: Missy

Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.