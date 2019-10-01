Betty C. Klein, age 84, of Onalaska (formerly of Friendship), Wisconsin passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Moundview Memorial Hospital & Clinics in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Betty, also known as “Bunny” to her close friends, was born July 2, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to Chester E. and Florence S. (Porter) Fought. She grew up in Chicago, IL. Betty graduated from Parker High School. She worked for the Chicago North Western railroad as a Clerk for several years while living in Chicago before relocating to Adams County. Betty purchased a cottage in Wisconsin Dells in 1962 with her dear friend, Flo Clark. It was during those years traveling back and forth from Chicago to Adams County that she met her future husband, Augie Klein. Betty married August A. Klein on October 7, 1972 in Friendship, Wisconsin. Together they owned and operated Klein Construction Company for many years. Betty also worked for Adams County Social Services in the early 1990’s.

Betty enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, reading, and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Badger Horse Show Association for several years and developed many lasting friendships traveling around as her girls showed horses for many years when they were young. Betty was also involved with the Castle Rock PTA.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents: Chester E. and Florence Fought; Father and Mother in law John and Lillian Klein; husband, August A. Klein; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and dear friend, Florence Clark.

Survivors:

Daughter: Beccy (Pat) Pare of Friendship, WI

Daughter: Barbara (Chris) Drake of Cazenovia, WI

Sister: Barbara Schneider of Braidwood, IL

Brother in law: John Klein of Friendship, WI

Sister-in-law: Carol (John) Havel of Friendship, WI

Devoted friend; Don Vanderhoff of La Crosse, WI

Life long best friend; Kitty Hewitt of Ensenada Baja, Mexico

Grandchildren: Ethan August and Morgan Della Pare of Friendship, WI

Further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many good friends.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Gunderson Lacrosse and Gunderson Moundview Hospitals for their efforts and extraordinary care of Betty during her time there. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.