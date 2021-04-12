Lawrence LaVere Klaus, age 82, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at his home.

Lawrence was born on August 17, 1938 in Adams, Wisconsin LaVere and Metta (Gustin) Klaus. He attended Adams-Friendship High School and received his GED while serving in the Marine Corp. He entered the Army at the age of 17 and served 6 years, he then entered the Marine Corp in 1965 and served there until August of 1980. He was a highly decorated Marine. He served two tours in Vietnam. Lawrence later worked at Volk Field until retiring in September of 2000.

He married Dody McNair on December 26, 2000, their surviving children are Dawn (Jeff) Reichoff, Kevin Klaus, Shane (Amy) Coles, Tricia (Jerry) Ray, Dorothy McNair, Tammy (Alan) Babcock, and George JR McNair; grandchildren: Cory, Abby, Jake, Haliegh, Derek, Lillie, Shai, Vikki, Ashton, Autumn, Chelea, and Liam and several Great-Grandchildren; siblings: Gordon (Mary) Klaus, Allan (BJ Nachreiner) Klaus, and Sandra (Mike Morrow) Roberts; special niece, Susan Glinski. Further survived by sister-in-law, Myrna Klaus and brother-in-law, Tom Olson, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, grandsons: Kyle and Alex; brothers: Kenny, Glenn, Ronald, and Matt; sisters: Yvonne, Marion, Marie, Elaine, and Alice; sisters-in-law: Lois, Carol, and Mary Jo; brother-in-law, Louie; and nieces, and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Gathering and Graveside Military Rites will be at a later date this summer.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com to offer the family online condolences.