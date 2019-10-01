Scott D. King, age 71 of Necedah, Wisconsin died on Monday, November 14th, 2022, at his home surround by his family. Scott was the son of Raymond and Helen (Schultz) King and was born on March 28th, 1951 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Scott attended Madison Memorial High School, graduating in 1969. After high school he joined the United States Air Force. Scott moved back to the area in 1973, living in New Lisbon, Tomah, Camp Douglas and later Necedah. He was united in marriage to Kathy Lamb on March 26, 1983, in the chapel at Volk Field. Scott worked as a jet refueler for the Air Force, later retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1998 after 28 years.

Scott enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune.

Scott is survived by his wife Kathy of Necedah, son Michael King of Necedah, daughter Rebecca King of Milford, OH, brother Donald (Jean) King of TX, sisters Pat (Jerry) Cornelius of IA, Maryann (Ken) Kurtenacker of Green Bay, WI, many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 18th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at the Hare Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Chaplain David Borton presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com