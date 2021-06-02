Paul Kielstrup, 79 of rural Mauston, Wisconsin died Friday, October 30, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. Paul was born September 14, 1941 to Sophus and Rebecca (Stenbro) Kielstrup in Lindina Township. He was baptized and confirmed at Plymouth Lutheran Church. He attended Lindina Country School and graduated from Mauston High School in 1959

He farmed with his family until he was drafted into the U.S. army where he proudly served his country from 1964 to 1969. Upon returning from his service, he started working at American Motors in Kenosha. Paul met Kristi Stark and they married October 19th, 1968. They made their life in Kenosha until 1996 when Paul retired from the Outokumpu (American Brass) and built a house on the Kielstrup homestead in rural Mauston. Retirement was not for Paul, he worked as a substitute janitor for the Mauston Schools and as a delivery driver for Phillips Pharmacy. Paul fully retired after his wife Kristi passed in 2013 and became quite the social butterfly. You could almost always find him at school band & choir concerts, community concerts in Mauston, Reedsburg and Baraboo, high school musicals, high school sporting events and the races in Wisconsin Dells on Saturday nights. He was a faithful member of Bethany Lutheran Church and was a very giving person. He so enjoyed vegetable gardening, he always grew more than needed just to give to friends and family. He also took pride in sending cards to family and friends for birthdays, anniversaries and holidays. Paul was a very proud father and grandfather and rarely missed an event.

Paul is survived by his children: Tim (Becky) Kielstrup of Sun Prairie, WI, Rev. Erika (Jared) Lenth of Monona, IA; grandchildren Mitchell Kielstrup, soon to be born Baby Lenth; brother-in-law Bill (Gioia) Stark of Concord, CA, sister-in-law Sharon Bollig of Mauston, WI, sister-in-law Rhonda Roalkvam of Cashton, WI, sister-in-law Becky (Dwayne) Johnson of Fort Atkinson, WI, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife Kristi, parents Sophus and Rebecca Kielstrup and Arthur and Loma Stark, sister Ruth Hudoc, brother-in-law Jim Hudoc, sister-in-law Bonnie Stark, brother-in-law John Bollig, brother-in-law David Roalkvam, niece Karin Claxton and great niece Lydia Everson.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Mauston, with military honors to follow.

The family wishes memorials be made to farmvetco.org