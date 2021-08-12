Sandra Kelner

Sandy, age 82, of Mauston, formerly of East Troy, WI died on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing. Sandy was born October 14, 1938 in Milwaukee, WI to Elmer and Mildred Groth. Sandy was 1 of five children. She graduated from Bayside High School in Milwaukee, Class of 1957.



She found the love of her life, Tom Kelner, who she married and moved to the East Troy area. On April 29, 1969 they had their only child, a daughter Kim.



Sandy has started work at Amron Corporation in 1963 to 1996. At this time Tom retired and she retired early. After her and Tom’s retirement, they moved to Mauston to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren. This is where she lived out her years.



Sandy always enjoyed being outside. She loved gardening, planting flowers, cutting grass, decorating for all holidays. She always found something beautiful about the four seasons. If you ever received a card from her they were usually covered in stickers. She also loved parades, didn’t matter what kind. She would arrive hours early to hold a space for family and friends. Anyone who knew her knew she loved smiley faces. She had them everywhere.



She is survived by her daughter Kim (Louie), 5 grandchildren: Courtney (Rick), Greg (Carissa), TJ (Jennifer), Zach, Destiny/Dillion Mariah), 6 great-grandchildren: Marissa, Mason, Ashton, Alectra, Kinsey and Kayson, a brother Leroy and a sister Trudy. She also called herself a 2nd mom to Gayle Horne and George Leka. Further survived by nieces, nephews and lots of friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, both of her parents, sister Lavern, brother-in-law Lenny, sister Delores, brother-in-law Earl, and ex-son-in-law Tim Merath.



Visitation will be held at the Crandall Funeral Home, 123 Elm St., Mauston, on Friday, August 13, from 4:00 PM until time of Service at 8:00 PM, with Reverend Jeff Fairchild officiating. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, August 14, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 3774 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy, from 2:00 PM until time of Service at 4:00 PM, with Reverend Larry Bremer officiating. Burial will be sometime in September at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.





