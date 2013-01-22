Claude R. Kearney, age 80, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.

A celebration of life will be 1:00 p.m. until 4:00p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Adams Town

Hall- 1980 11th ave. in Adams.

Claude was born March 28, 1939, in Adams to Robert and Lucille (Moskow) Kearney.

He attended Adams-Friendship High School and graduated from Tomah in 1958.

Claude married his first wife Mary Becker on March 1, 1959. Together they raised five children and he was a father figure to many others. Their door was always open to many beloved children who wanted a safe place to stay and they became heartfelt family members.

He later married Donna L. Smith on July 3, 2002, in Adams.

Claude worked for the City of Adams Police Department & the Adams County Sheriff’s Department in his younger years and then Ron’s Body Shop. He later owned and operated C & M Motors. He drove wrecker and did masonry work for Dennis & Vickie Kaye, finally working for the Town of Adams until his disability/retirement.

Claude used his retirement to do the things he loved the most: hunting, fishing, tinkering on vehicles, inventing, woodworking, and especially spending time with his children, and grandchildren.

Claude was preceded in death by his grandparents, Melvina & Claude Kearney; father, Robert Kearney; mother, Lucille (Gaylord); brother-in-law, Art Barth; best friend, Dennis Kaye, and beloved dog, Ratter.

Survivors:

Wife: Donna Kearney

Daughter: Deb (Butch) Kearney

Son: Michael (Barb) Kearney Bonus Daughter: Cindy Phillippi

Daughter: Shelly (Tom) Kierstyn

Son: Tim (Corrine) Kearney

Daughter: Lori (Roger) Hall

Stepson: Andrew (Shaunda) Smith

15 Grandchildren: Lacy, Cory, Cody, Trevor, Trent, Amanda, Jennifer, Jason, Amber, Shane, Dylan, Hannah, Daniel, Zayda, and Tessa

7 great-grandchildren

Sister: Marlene (Jim) Loehr

Sister: Rita Barth

First wife: Mary Kearney

further survived by many beloved friends and family like members, other relatives, and George

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.