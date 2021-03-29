Ronald Hugh Keach, Age 84 passed away at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in LaCrosse, WI on March 28, 2021.

Ron was born on July 7, 1936 to Hugh & Ruby (Hanson) Keach in Friendship, WI. He graduated from AF High School in 1954 and set a school record in track for the 440. He married Shirley Allen in Clyman, WI on Oct. 18, 1958. He served in the US Army for 3 years. He worked as a telegrapher on the Railroad, worked at the Papermill in Port Edwards for several years and ran the family farm along with his father & his sons. In his earlier years, he was a member of the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church, served on the Church Council, was a member of the Trinity Cemetery Association, served as Strongs Prairie Township Chairman, was a director on the Board at the Necedah Bank & was a member and past President of the Arkdale Lions Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh & Ruby Keach & three infant siblings: Lee, Theodore & Rose.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Shirley Keach, daughter Julie (Robert) Goodhue, sons Danny Keach, Michael (Charmaine) Keach and David (Kathy) Keach, several grandchildren & great-grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will take place at the East Arkdale Cemetery at a later date.