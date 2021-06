Ronald Hugh Keach, Age 84 passed away at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in LaCrosse, WI on March 28, 2021.

Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26th, 2021 at the EastArkdale Cemetery. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. A picnic will follow the graveside service at the Arkdale Lions Park.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.