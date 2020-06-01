Wayne Ellis Kaye, age 82, of Hancock, Wisconsin died Friday, May 29, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Per Wayne’s request, no services will be held.

Wayne was born August 28, 1937 in Racine, Wisconsin to Bud V. and Celia (Heckman) Kaye. They moved to Adams County where he attended school. He loved building boat and plane models and his goal was to make a career in the Navy. After graduation from AFHS, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and moved to Norfolk, Virginia, but came back to Adams to marry his high school sweetheart, Elsie Schieber. He got out of the military after 3 years and they moved back to Adams where he worked at the Adams Co-op as a bookkeeper. He then re-enlisted in the Navy moving to various eastern states, serving a total of 17 more years, retiring as a Chief Aviation Storekeeper (E7). After getting divorced he returned to Adams where he met and married Irene L. Pofek, whom he happily spent the next 30 years of his life within Big Flats until she passed in 2015.

He married LauraMay Kellogg on June 25, 2019 in Adams County, Wisconsin.

Wayne enjoyed woodworking and making and playing custom musical instruments. He also enjoyed sudoku puzzles, hunting, fishing, and gardening.

Wayne was a member of the American Legion and attended Big Flats Congregational Church.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents: Bud and Celia Kaye; wife, Irene (Polfek) Kaye; brothers, Dennis and Garth; and half-sister, Jane Keyes.

He is survived by Wife: LauraMay Stubbe Kaye of Hancock, WI; son, Daniel Kaye (Marcia) of Adams; son, Alan (Darlene) of St. Augustine, FL; daughter, Tammy (Jason) Jeans of St. Augustine, FL; Grandchildren: Amanda, Andrea, Alysa, Jessica, Heather, Sean, and Ashley; and 3 Great Grandchildren.

