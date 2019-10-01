Judith Marie Kaye passed away August 31, 2021, at home from natural causes. Judy was born February 13, 1958, to William and Virginia (Schultz) Schuknecht in Port Washington, WI. She was raised in Port Washington and a 1976 graduate from Port Washington High School. She attended UW-Oshkosh and received a bachelor’s degree in social work in 1981. Judy was employed by Brown County social services for one year then accepted a social worker position with Adams County Social Services in 1982. Judy married Loren Kaye on October 26, 1984, at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church. She continued to work as a social worker for Adams County Health and Human Services for 35 years, retiring in 2017. Judy was currently employed by Central Wisconsin Community Action Council in Wisconsin Dells. Judy enjoyed the farm life with her husband Loren. She loved raising her chickens and pigs over the years and would always help Loren in the barn in the middle of the night farrowing pigs. Judy enjoyed fishing, gardening, and the Green Bay Packers. She was fond of animals, especially their dogs Jake, Jazzy, and Dallas. Judy was preceded in death by her parents William and Virginia Schuknecht, brother David Schuknecht, sister Janet Schuknecht and father-in-law Dennis Kaye. She is survived by her husband Loren and their recent rescue dog Dallas; brother Jerry Schuknecht of Port Washington, WI; sister Carol (Jim) Novasheck of Port Washington; mother-in-law Vickie Kaye of Friendship, WI; sisters-in-law Lisa Paulson (Bob Mikrut) of Friendship, LeeAnn Garmon (Michael Sprangers) of Manawa, WI, and Linda (Ronald) Yoss of Necedah, WI and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Celebration of Life with luncheon will be held on Sunday September 12, 2021, from 11am to 3pm at the Connell’s Cedar Shack in Adams, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, which will be given to Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter. The family would like to thank the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, the Adams County Ambulance Service and Roseberry’s Funeral Home for their assistance.