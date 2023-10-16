Carol Ann Kaster, age 77, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Moundview Memorial Hospital & Clinics in Friendship, Wisconsin, following a brief but valiant battle with cancer.

A memorial service to celebrate Carol’s life will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship, Wisconsin, with Father David Bruener officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Saturday at the church.

Carol was born on June 6, 1946, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She spent her formative years in Keiler, Wisconsin, under the loving care of her grandparents, Nicholas and Loretta Timmerman. She graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, Iowa, in 1964, and on August 21, 1965, she married the love of her life, Paul William Kaster, in Cuba City, Wisconsin. Together, they embarked on a remarkable journey, residing in Cuba City, Mazomanie, Darlington, and finally settling in Adams in 1971.

Carol dedicated her working years to Bowers True Value Hardware Store and the Adams-Friendship School District, where she diligently served from 1989 until her retirement in 2008.

Carol possessed a zest for life, with interests that ranged from playing softball, bowling, and traveling to shopping, playing euchre, and attending and supporting local sports teams, movies, plays, and reading. Her heart extended to others as she and Paul generously hosted numerous foreign exchange students from Finland, Sweden, Spain, Australia, Scotland, and Japan, as well as teachers from Japan, Morocco, and Egypt.

She was a devoted member of various organizations, including PCCW, Jaycees, Easton-White Creek Lions, and the local snowmobile club. Additionally, she served as a troop leader for Brownies.

In her memory, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Carol was preceded in death by her loving grandparents, Nicholas and Loretta Timmerman and Holmer and Celine Schaefer; siblings: Jim (Joanne) Timmerman, Joe (Irene) Timmerman, Hank (Margie) Timmerman, Rosie (Harry) Oyen, Billy Timmerman, Johnny Schaefer, Phillip Schaefer; sister-in-law, Janice Schaefer; grandson, Erik Shekels; and great-granddaughter, Emilie Shekels.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Paul Kaster of Friendship, WI; her loving son, Doug (Kristin) Kaster of Baraboo, WI; cherished daughter, Dawn Marie Shekels of Visalia, CA; adored grandson, Shane (Jazzy) Shekels; and great-grandchildren, Deliah, Rowan, and Coraline.

Carol is also survived by her siblings: Justin “Juddy” Timmerman, Katie (Irvin) Abing, Kenny (Mary) Schaefer, Dave (Sherry) Schaefer, Harold Schaefer, Dale (Tina) Schaefer, Earl Schaefer, Mary Kay Fisher, Mary Jane Weist, Marlene (Mike) Sitts, and sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Timmerman, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is honored to assist the family during this difficult time. For online condolences and further information, please visit www.roseberrys.com.