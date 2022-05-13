Bernice Karazan, age 92, of Necedah, WI, passed to eternal life at her home with her family on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.