Aldene Lucille Kannenberg of New Lisbon, WI, passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on October 15, 2023. Born in the same town on November 18, 1931, Aldene lived a full and remarkable life, leaving behind many memories.



Aldene was a graduate of Tomah High School, Class of 1950. She was united in marriage to Donald R. Kannenberg on April 11, 1951, in Waukon, IA. Together, they operated a Sinclair Service Station in New Lisbon, marking the beginning of a journey filled with hard work.



Throughout her life, Aldene embraced various occupations with tenacity. She worked as a cashier at Young’s Truck Stop, a bartender at the Island Resort, and held positions at Energy Components in New Lisbon and Triple P Manufacturing in Necedah, WI. Her creative flair shone through her work in photography, where she specialized in touching up, fixing, and painting photos for several companies. Aldene also worked at Parker Hannifin as a machinist. She later worked at ARDC.



Aldene was a member with the New Lisbon American Legion Auxiliary, where she served with dedication. She was also known for her love of the outdoors, often fishing for carp with 6# test line, and enjoying deer hunting whether or not it was in or out of season.



Aldene is survived by two sons, Robert (Lori) Kannenberg and Karl (Kimberly) Kannenberg, both of New Lisbon, WI. She was a grandmother to Brandon, Kevin, Michelle, Marsha, and William, and a great-grandmother to Kammi, Taylor, Raymond, Harmony, and Lena. Aldene was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, and her three brothers and three sisters.



Aldene also found joy on her 120 acre farm, where she raised Jersey cows and spent time working in the fields. Her love for nature and animals was infectious, inspiring those around her to appreciate the simple pleasures of life.



Aldene was a woman of many talents whether fixing a machine at work or tending to her farm, she approached every task with a problem-solving mindset. While she will be dearly missed, her life serves as a reminder of the importance of love, creativity, and resilience.

A Gathering and Friends and Family (Visitation) will be held on Friday October 20, 2023, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.