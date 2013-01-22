Christine P. Kaminski, age 55 of Necedah, WI died on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 at her home.

Christine was a loving, tender mother who adored her children.

She was very true to her Catholic faith and had a special place in her heart for her Mother Shirley and her sister Rosemary.

Christine loved animals and often times would adopt a stray cat or dog. She was very good at interior decorating and took pride in being a homemaker.

Christine was kind to everyone and was a genuine friend to everyone she met. She loved spending time with her friends and in particular her childhood friend, Mary.

She could make anyone laugh with her witty sense of humor and often used it to comfort people that were experiencing hardships.

Christine also enjoyed traveling, music & concerts. For everyone who knew her, she will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her Mother, Shirley M. Limes (Detroit, MI), her five sons, Jonathan A. (Laura) Limes of Pikesville, MD, Matthew J. Limes of Miami, FL, Michael C. Limes of Necedah, WI, Jefferey M. Kaminski of Necedah, WI, & Mark A. Kaminski of Necedah, WI. She is further survived by her sister, Rosemary L. Limes-Zeiger (Rob) of Davie, FL , Nephew Evan Zeiger, Nieces Rosie Zeiger & Catie Zeiger, Aunt Jeanette Welch from Macomb, MI, Cousins John (Lynn) Welch, Jim (Wendy) Welch and Bill (Jill) Welch, Uncle Ron McDonald, of New Boston, MI, Cousins Ronnie McDonald & Richard McDonald of MI.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Gordon G. McDonald & Rose Clotilda Elizabeth McDonald, Detroit Michigan, Uncle Harold McDonald, Detroit MI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 4th, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (2001 S. Main St), in Necedah, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at St. Francis from 9:30a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Cemetery. Fr. John Potaczek presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com