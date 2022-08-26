John J. Jurkowski, age 76 years, of Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on June 20, 1946 to Marvin and Hazel (Brooks) Jurkowski and grew up on a farm in the Town of Summit, Juneau County, Wisconsin. John graduated from the Wonewoc High School and later from the UW – La Crosse.

John retired from military service with the rank of E8 in the United States Navy.

He began his service in 1966 and served four years. Then in 1980 he reentered with the Navy and served until 1996.

John was a member of the Clark-Gurgel American Legion Post #206 in Wonewoc and served with the Honor Guard for many years.

Survivors include his son, Kristopher (Kim) Healy; grandchildren, Brittany, Alex and Logan Healy; great grandchildren, McKenna and Kasen Healy; siblings, Bonita Gamble, Barbara Bohlmann, Ed (Jody) Decot, Shirley (Randy) Sussek and Nancy (Elmer) Preuss and several nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by military rites at the Pine Eden Cemetery in Wonewoc. A reception will then take place at the American Legion Hall in Wonewoc.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc assisted, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com