Jason R. Joseph, 44 of New Lisbon, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at his home. 

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday September 25, 2021, 11:00 A.M. Grace Community Church, 100 Monroe Street, Ontario.  Pastor Bruce A. Milleman will officiate.  He will be laid to rest in Dorset Valley Cemetery. .  The funeral service will be streamed thru the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Facebook Page.  

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time.  Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. 

 