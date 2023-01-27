Lillian M. Jorgensen, 83 of Camp Douglas, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at her home.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, 11:00 AM at Bible Ev. Free Church, 625 West Veterans Street. Pastor Timothy Erickson will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery, Township of Byron. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Sunday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah and at the church on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com