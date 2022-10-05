Violet Hysell Jones, age 91 passed away on Monday October 3, at Heritage Homes in Watertown, Wisconsin. She was born on November 22, 1930 in Fountain Township, Wisconsin. Violet was the daughter of Theodore Hysell and Lucille Hysell Winchell (Wilcox). Violet married Ronald Jones on April 18, 1948. She worked a variety of jobs but the one that she enjoyed the most was as a Supervisor at Triple P in Necedah, Wisconsin. Violet enjoyed baking, gardening, quilting and even started her own business refurbishing and repairing lamp shades. Her church, Trinity Lutheran in Hustler, Wisconsin was a central part of her life and provided great strength to her as she battled and survived breast cancer.

Violet is survived by her children, Cheryl Kriegl (Jones) son in law Raymond, son Terry Jones and his wife Joanne, Kim Rusch (Jones) and her husband Peter. Violet has 7 grandchildren Kyle Kriegl, Christine Miller (Kriegl), Kurt Kriegl, Daron Jones, Kelly Jones Wanta, Kerrie Mazeika (Rusch), and Jennifer Ressel (Rusch). She is also survived by 9 great grandchildren. Violet was also one of eight children and is survived by 1 sister Artress Haschke of New Lisbon.

Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church (301 E. Main St) in Hustler on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Visitation will take place from 10:00 – 11:00 with the service beginning at 11:00. Interment will take place at the Hustler Cemetery following the service. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com

The family would like to offer special thanks to Heritage Homes of Watertown, Wi and Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson. Their care and compassion at this difficult time was greatly appreciated. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson, Wisconsin.