Alice Jeanne Jones (Smedbron), of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away peacefully in her sleep April 29, 2021 at Edgewood Senior Living in Blaine, MN. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Alice was born in Arkdale on February 28, 1931 to Carl and Ida (Mattison) Smedbron. She was a member of the Class of 1948, Adams-Friendship Union Free High School. She then attended and graduated from the Milwaukee County General Hospital School of Nursing. She stayed in contact with her fellow nursing students throughout her life. She married James I. Jones of Friendship in 1951 at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Norma Rierson (Smedbron), Robert Smedbron, Ray Smedbron and Ivan Smedbron and her husband and children Cynthia and David. She is survived by her loving children Judith Jones of New York, Sandra Jones of Arkdale, Patricia Clark (Randy Clark) of Minnesota and Glen Jones in Cascais, Portugal and her grandson Alexander Clark. She is also survived by her nephews and niece and other family members, all of whom she loved and appreciated for their unique personalities. Alice’s family, both immediate and extended, was a source of great joy to her.

Alice moved with her family from Wisconsin to Florida and then to Mississippi before returning to her roots in Arkdale in 1994 following the death of her husband. She worked as a nurse in Milwaukee WI, Madison WI and Miami FL. All in all, Alice lived in Milwaukee WI, Madison WI, Key Biscayne FL, Tallahassee FL, and Ocean Springs MS.

Alice was a member of Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church where she served as Church Council President, on the Historical Committee including for the Church’s 150th Anniversary, in the Older Adult Ministry, in Ladies Aid and she taught Sunday School. Alice enjoyed serving her community and church. She liked to travel and her trip to England with her daughters was a highlight. Her children fondly remember numerous summers camping in the Rockies.

Alice also enjoyed visiting with friends and family. Family reunions, the Adams-Friendship High School reunions, nursing school reunions and other such events brought a smile to her face and usually much laughter. Alice had a wonderful, warm and occasionally wicked sense of humor. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles and her British comedies on PBS. She enjoyed bowling and was on a league in Tallahassee.

There will not be a funeral per Alice’s wishes. A small, family graveside service will be held at a later date. Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family.