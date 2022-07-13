Coty Leigh Jensen, Age 29, of Tomah, died on Saturday, July 9th, in Madison,

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 14th, 2022, at 4:00 PM at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E Monowau St. Tomah. Pastor Daren DeFord will officiate.

Relatives and Friends are invited to Sonnenburg Family Funeral home to call on Thursday from 2:00 PM until time of service. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home will be helping with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilfh.com