Judith Laura Jefferson, 80, of Sun Lakes, AZ, formerly of Arkdale, WI, passed away in her sleep January 18, 2021, with family at her side, in her home in Sun Lakes, AZ after a recent stroke.

Judy was born on October 20, 1940, to Lawrence and Viola (Zills) Wendt, in rural Green Lake County WI. She graduated Oakfield High School as Valedictorian of the Class of 1958 and received her bachelor’s degree from Oshkosh State Teacher’s College in 1964. That fall she accepted a job teaching at Adams Elementary School, a job she would enjoy for nearly 20 years, spending many a late night at the kitchen table grading homework assignments of hundreds of students. She met Dale Jefferson at a dance at the Dellwood Pavilion on New Year’s Eve in 1966 and married him on July 9th. They raised three sons and farmed in the Arkdale area until 1986. Later, Judy taught for two years in Dallas, TX, and 15 more at the Sacaton Elementary School, on the Gila River Indian Reservation in AZ, until her retirement in 2003. Judy’s faith played an important role in her life, and she was a devoted member of Friendship Congregational Bible Church for more than 20 years, and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Chandler, AZ for 30 more.

After moving south, Judy enjoyed spending her summers in Wisconsin, visiting family, friends and favorite places. Last summer was the first she was unable to spend in Wisconsin, due to COVID restrictions and a worsening of her Parkinson’s Disease.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Arden Wendt, brother-in-law Gary Friess, and sister-in-law Jean Wendt.

She is survived by her husband, Dale; sons John (Carol) of Arkdale, Mark (Heather) of Edgerton, and Larry (Kristen) of Colleyville, TX; sisters Janette (Phil) Ruck of Waupun, Beverly Friess of North Fond du Lac, Diane (Steve) Strupp of Oakfield, brother Ken Wendt of Fond du Lac, sister-in-law Joan Wendt of Fond du Lac; two grandchildren, Christopher (Amber) of Adams, and Morgan of Colleyville, TX; great-grandchildren Jacob and Bella, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and interment will be at Monroe Cemetery, in Adams County.

