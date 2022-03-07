Joyce Rose Jefferson died March 5th, 2022, at home from pancreatic cancer. She was born October 28, 1949, the fourth daughter of Wayne and Betty Jefferson of Friendship, WI. She lived on the family farm.

Joyce worked in Madison for the State of Wisconsin, for Briggs and Stratton in Milwaukee, and for the city of Milwaukee – first in licensing and permits, and then in Street Maintenance Services. Joyce liked to drive the big trucks, claiming her job was screwing in lightbulbs. Much more than that, her routes were meticulously maintained. Joyce was frequently reassigned to routes that had fallen behind.

After the death of her father, she moved back to Friendship to run the farm with her mother. They had a pick-your-own strawberry patch, raspberries, and apples. They grew asparagus for customers and a local grocery store. Joyce was a farmer with a talent for raising calves, fruit, and vegetables.

Joyce took loving care of her mother in the last years of her life. Betty was lost in 2013.

Joyce was Clerk for the Township of Adams from 1997 to 2017, a position she took over from her mother and her grandmother before her.

A free spirit, lover of nature and animals, Joyce asked little for herself and gave her time generously to various local charities. She was quick with a laugh and always enjoyed a drink and a good talk with friends. Here’s to the life of a good, kind soul.

She is survived by her siblings, Mary (W. David Olson), Stoughton, WI; Merna, Neillsville, WI; Marcia, Nashville, TN; Dean (Isabel Molina), DeForest, WI; Donna, Madison, WI; Bruce, Friendship, WI; Tom (Gail Zaucha), Madison, WI, and Carla (Cary Utterberg), Golden Valley, MN, 11 nieces and nephews, 18 great-nieces and nephews and many cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and sister Jan.

The family would like to thank our sisters Merna and Marcia and brother Bruce for caring for Joyce in her final days. Joyce was very grateful for their loving kindness as she faced the end.

Internment and celebration of her life is planned for August.

