Donna Mae Jacobson, age 84, of Necedah, WI died on Wednesday January 5, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Donna was born on June 13, 1937, in the town of Orange in Juneau County to Robert and Edith (Sampson) Hancock. Donna was a 1956 graduate of the New Lisbon High School and later attended the Juneau County Teacher College in New Lisbon. On September 5, 1959, she was united in marriage to Glen A. Jacobson at the United Methodist Church in New Lisbon.

Donna taught school for a year in Necedah and then from 1966 to 1994 she taught elementary school at Roche-A-Cri School in Arkdale, WI. Donna was active in 4H and loved to show her Guernsey Cattle at the local fairs, she also was a Girl Scout Leader. Donna enjoyed watching the birds and deer near her home. She liked to plant flowers in her garden. Donna was a member of the Eastern Star and of the Necedah Lioness Club. She also enjoyed an occasional stop at the Casino. Donna lived most of her life in the Necedah area.

Survivors include her husband Glen of Necedah, 2 daughters Debbie (Todd) Sparby of Arkdale, WI and Susie (Bill) Baumgart of New Lisbon, WI, and by 5 grandchildren: Caitlin (Ben) Miller, Sean (Taylor) Baumgart, Trace Baumgart, Cade Sparby, and Connar (Nick) Cwikla, and by 6 great grandchildren, Bentley, Eli, Carson, Branson, Weslee, and Levi, and by other relatives and many friends. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Louise Crawford and a brother Stanley Hancock, and a grandson Rance Sparby.

Funeral services will be held on Monday January 10, 2022, at 12:00P.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon with Pastor Terri Skilldom officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Hare Funeral Home on Monday from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Orange Township Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com